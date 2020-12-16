Man assaulted after taking too long to respond when asked for a smoke

HOUSTON (CW39) Investigators are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man after taking to long to respond when asked for a cigarette. Houston Police Department Robbery Division officials say the incident happened on Tuesday, November 10th at a convenience store located of Synott.
The suspect then stole the victim’s wallet and then punched and kicked numerous times, according to HPD.
Investigators have released store surveillance video in hopes someone will recognize the suspect and call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS, where they can claim a $5,000 reward.
Take a look at the official police report below for more details of this aggravated robbery.
On Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at around 12:30 am, an unknown male approached the complainant in a convenience store parking lot located at 4000 block of Synott. The male asked the complainant for a cigarette and when the complainant took too long to respond, the male then began to assault the complainant by punching and kicking him numerous times. The suspect then grabbed the victim’s wallet, walked into the store, and then eventually fled in an unknown direction on foot. Houston PD #1498197-20
Suspect description: Black male, 25 to 35 years old, 6’0 to 6’2, 170 to 180 pounds, black hair and thin build.