Man caught on camera burglarizing business

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Robbery Division investigators are looking for a man that was caught on camera burglarizing a business on Monday, November 30, 2020. Take a look at the pictures released from police.

Investigators say, an unknown suspect burglarized a business located in the 7300 block of W. Tidwell Road. Video surveillance captured the suspect use a pry bar to break and shatter the glass window to make entry into business. During the incident, the suspect rummaged through the office but could not find anything of value to take and left the location without stealing any property. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.