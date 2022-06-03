HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after falling out of a car in north Houston.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Friday morning near Kelley Street and Irvington Boulevard. Houston police say an altercation took place at a gas station on Irvington. Officers believe the incident was over a possible automobile theft.

A man in his 50s jumped through the window of a moving car that drove off. Police say it appears the man fell out of the car, sustained a head injury and died at the scene.

Police are continuing its investigation, trying to determine if this was an accident or whether foul play was involved.