HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are asking the public for information after a man was found shot in a vehicle over the weekend.

The Houston Police Department said a man was found shot to death on April 22, around 8:45 p.m.. The victim, identified as Omar Weldon, 40, was found inside a vehicle in the 14300 Fern Drive, just south of the Katy Freeway, north of Memorial Drive.



HPD Homicide Division detectives, Sergeant R. Montalvo and Detective E. Martinez said

police patrol officers responded to the location in response to a deceased person.

Police say the man had an apparent fatal gunshot wound when he was found inside a vehicle. Officers arrived and found a parked vehicle with a broken window and a child, 4, sitting in the back seat, unharmed. Mr. Weldon was found deceased in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.



At this time, there is no known motive or suspect(s).



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.