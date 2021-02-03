Man kidnapped and robbed in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is looking for a suspect who kidnapped and robbed and man while he was taking out his trash at his apartment complex in Northwest Houston.

Robbery investigators say, on Friday, December 4, 2020 around 5:45 am, the victim was at his apartment, located at the 8000 block of West Tidwell. The victim told police that he was taking his trash out when he was approached by two men, who both pointed guns at him.

The victim reported that the suspects then forced him to get into his car, as one of the suspects got into the driver’s seat while the other got into the backseat. The suspects then drove to a bank, located at the 12000 Northwest Freeway. One of the suspects then exited the vehicle and withdrew money from the ATM by using the victims pin number, according to investigators.

The suspects then blindfolded the victim, drove him back to his apartment complex, and held him for a few hours, waiting for a bank to open. While the suspects were inside the victim’s apartment, they took some of the complainant’s valuables from the apartment. Once the bank was open, the suspects then drove the victim back to the bank.

The suspects told the victim to go inside of the bank and to withdraw all of his money from a teller and said they would wait inside of his car, according to police. As the victim walked into the bank, he saw an officer working an extra job and told the officer that he had been kidnapped and the suspects were waiting outside. The officer then walked outside, but the suspects took off in the victims car.

Officials say, the victim’s car was then located unoccupied by responding officers at the 6500 block of W. 43rd.

As a result of the follow up investigation by the Houston Police Robbery Division, one suspect has been charged in the case while the identity of the second suspect remains unknown. A sketch of the unknown suspect has been released. He is described as black male, 18 to 19 years old, 5’5 to 5’7, 145 pounds, had some red on his hair, including beads and hair was braided.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.