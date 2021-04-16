HOUSTON (CW39) — Authorities with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office need your help in finding a suspect responsible for stealing lottery tickets.
On April 12, deputies responded to the Circle K located in the 13800 block of Spring Cypress in reference to a theft of lottery tickets.
Video surveillance captured a black male suspect coming into the store then crawling from the rear of the counter — stealing several lottery tickets. The suspect then came back and attempted to cash a winning lottery ticket he had just stolen.
His vehicle is described as a 2003 Nissan SUV.
If you know the whereabouts about this suspect, contact Pct. 4’s Dispatch Office at 281 376-3472.
- Man on the loose after stealing lottery tickets from Cypress gas station
- THIS WEEKEND: Katy Sip N Stroll
- Richmond man shot to death while listening to music in his car, police looking for shooter
- Newsfeed Now: At least 9 people dead after shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility; Pfizer CEO says 3rd COVID-19 shot possible
- Rescued tiger cub gets new home at Downtown Aquarium Houston