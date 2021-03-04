Man violently attacked and robbed at SW Houston fast food restaurant

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division has released surveillance video of a vicious robbery that happened back on December 7th. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects involved. The victim was attacked by two suspects then robbed after starting a conversation with them, according to robbery investigators. Take a look at the video and see if you recognize the suspects.

Victim attacked and then robbed after starting a conversation with strangers at a fast food restaurant on Dec. 7 at the 10900 block of Bellaire. If you recognize these suspects, call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. Houston PD #1627836-20 TIPSTERS REMAIN ANONYMOUS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/qxyuoqNw52 — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 3, 2021

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Call 713-222-TIPS if you have any details on this case and as always tips remain anonymous.