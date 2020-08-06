BREAKING: Missing man found safe

Sean Donovan Ditmore. (Courtesy: Waco Police Department)

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department says a man missing almost 48 hours has been found safe.

Sean Donovan Ditmore was reporting missing Tuesday afternoon after not returning to a family member’s house when he was expected to. Sean does not live in Waco, but came down over the weekend to help his brother move.

Sean told family members Tuesday he was going to drive around for a little sightseeing, and that he would be back later that afternoon – but never returned. He also left his cell phone, so there is currently no way to track his whereabouts.

Sean’s family says it is not unusual for him to drive around to check places out when he travels, but it is highly unusual for him not to communicate where he is going.

Source: Waco Police Department

