Man wanted for questioning in fatal shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are looking to question a man about a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, November 14th.

Investigators are looking to talk to Mickey Gonzalez for his role in a shooting that happened at 3119 Berkley Street around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, two victims were heard arguing with a person, believed to be Gonzalez, in an apartment complex parking lot at the above address. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and the victims then fled in a red pickup truck.

Police investigators say, the victims were later discovered in the pickup truck by officers with the Baytown Police Department. The first victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to the hospital. Both males suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities believed Gonzalez and a female fled the scene in a black 2016 Chevrolet Impala prior to officers’ arrival at the above address. Gonzalez made a statement concerning his involvement in the shooting to family members, who then relayed it to investigators.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gonzalez or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.