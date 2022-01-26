HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police continue to look for 51-year-old Oscar Rosales, who is accused of killing Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Investigators say Rosales ambushed Galloway during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Authorities say he was driving a white Toyota Avalon and is believed to have used an assault-style rifle. They also believe Rosales may still be in the Houston area.

But investigators believe Rosales has the ability to change his appearance. The murder weapon has not been found.

MOST READ: CW39 Monster Jam Ticket Giveaway

A $60,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.