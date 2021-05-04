Marginal Risk for strong thunderstorms

HOUSTON (CW39) A cold front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms this morning into the afternoon.

A cold front coupled with favorable upper level winds, deep moisture and abundant instability will produce a good chance of showers and thunderstorms over mainly the northeast half of the region today. Further to the southwest, capping or warm air aloft which limits instability, will likely limit development. The SPC has placed parts of Southeast Texas in a Marginal Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms today. The area outlooked is roughly east of a Crockett to Sugar Land to Freeport line. The primary severe weather hazard will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. The system will move quickly and heavy rain is not anticipated.

No Flash Flooding is Expected.

