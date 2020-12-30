Masked bank robbery suspect on the loose

HOUSTON (CW39) The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is looking for a bank robber that hit a Chase Bank in early December. Crimestoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the suspects arrest.

The suspect entered the Chase Bank located at 12350 FM 1960 Road W on Friday, December 18, 2020, at approximately 9:09 a.m. He posed as though he was going to conduct a transaction then passed a note advising the teller of the robbery and demanding cash. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. He was seen getting in to the driver’s seat of a red 2008-2010 Ford Edge, according to investigators.



The robber is described as a thin Black male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5’9″ to 6′ tall. Police say, he had a beard and wore a black do-rag or beanie; a dark green hooded sweatshirt with orange or red writing/design on the left sleeve, the front of the sweatshirt, and on the hoodie itself; black pants, black shoes, and a black face mask.





Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org.