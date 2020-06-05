Masks, COVID class? WVU students on the fence about new protocol for fall semester

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. (WTRF) — Students say they’re on the fence about the coming fall semester following West Virginia University’s announcement to host in-person classes with some new pandemic restrictions.
I envisioned not wearing the mask; definitely not that. Just having a good time with all my friends but now it’s going to have to be less people around. And, I don’t know how that’s going to be, because I mean, welcome week was a big thing and now I don’t think that’s going to happen.Kaitlyn Hodorowski, Incoming WVU Freshman
Weekends could get a little hairy when people go out on high street or are chilling in each other’s dorm rooms. But I do think like some of the food arrangements will end up working.Harley Benda, Senior WVU Broadcast Journalism Major
WVU built a COVID-19 committee complete with a new set of rules from testing each student coming to campus, to wearing a mask in class. But, while some plans sound doable, there are hesitations about getting near 30,000 students on board.
You’re always going to have that tough guy that is like I’m not going to wear a mask. I can already see it. To come to school, they have to do an alcohol education course, and you can either take it or you can pay I forget the amount of money to kind of not worry about it and I guarantee there will be people who will try to pay their way out of the COVID course.Harley Benda, Senior WVU Broadcast Journalism Major
But following a pandemic, most are just relieved to have a semester not through a screen; though it will be accelerated to wrap up by Thanksgiving; with finals online.
We did a little bit for the last couple weeks of school, And that (online learning) was like really hard. And they graded it based on participation. So, I wonder how it’s going to be like for WVU.Kaitlyn Hodorowski, Incoming WVU Freshman
I don’t think I would be able to graduate on time/early if we weren’t able to have in-person classes.Harley Benda, Senior WVU Broadcast Journalism Major
Some mountaineers will be coming in to this out-of-the-ordinary semester without a proper high school goodbye, but there is some gold and blue pride that is keeping the spirit alive.
This will be my first semester and hopefully there’s a football season, so I’m excited about that.Kaitlyn Hodorowski, Incoming WVU Freshman
We’ve been through a lot from burning couches to sled riding on some hills that maybe we shouldn’t be. But, I feel like we’re pretty strong and can make it through it even if it’s improvised or last-minute decisions. I feel like we’ll still have a pretty good semester even though it will be a really weird one. Harley Benda, Senior WVU Broadcast Journalism Major
And as other colleges and universities come up with game plans for this fall semester, many students will be holding their breath; waiting to find out if they made the right choice. And some, like Harley, are still waiting to find out if they’ll even have a college graduation.
