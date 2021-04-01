Mattress Mack sending UH students to Final Four

HOUSTON (CW39) Mattress Mack, Jim McIngvale is sending a few lucky winners to the Final Four game in Indianapolis.

  • Tomorrow, April 1 at 11 a.m. | Mattress Mack and Gallery Furniture will be hosting a Coogs Pep Rally at Gallery Furniture North Freeway.
    • Several UH students will win a round trip charter flight to Indianapolis, tickets to the game(s) and hotel accommodations.
    • The public is welcome to show their Cougar pride in the parking lot, wear their gear and send best wishes to the team!
  • Friday, April 2 at 4 p.m. | The lucky Final Four trip winners will be boarding a private jet, chartered by Mack.
    • The families of the UH coaches will also be on the flight, along with other Cougar fans!

