Mattress Mack sending UH students to Final Four

HOUSTON (CW39) Mattress Mack, Jim McIngvale is sending a few lucky winners to the Final Four game in Indianapolis.
- Tomorrow, April 1 at 11 a.m. | Mattress Mack and Gallery Furniture will be hosting a Coogs Pep Rally at Gallery Furniture North Freeway.
- Several UH students will win a round trip charter flight to Indianapolis, tickets to the game(s) and hotel accommodations.
- The public is welcome to show their Cougar pride in the parking lot, wear their gear and send best wishes to the team!
- Friday, April 2 at 4 p.m. | The lucky Final Four trip winners will be boarding a private jet, chartered by Mack.
- The families of the UH coaches will also be on the flight, along with other Cougar fans!