Mayor, County Judge COVID-19 update today at 3p.m.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London. U.K. regulators said Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be joined by the city and county health authorities for an update on COVID-19.

They will be joined by David Persse, MD, FACEP, FAEMS, Houston Health Department and Sherri Onyiego, MD, PhD, Harris County Public Health.

That’s today at 3pm.

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss