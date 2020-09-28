Mayor Turner and Trae Tha Truth Among Speakers at ‘Say Their Names’ Memorial

HOUSTON (CW39) Houstonians can take part in a racial injustice event Monday at Emancipation Park near downtown Houston.

The Say Their Names Memorial exhibit honors Black Americans whose lives have been lost due to social injustice. A press conference and installation of the exhibit will take place Monday, September 28 at 5 p.m. at Emancipation Park, located at 3018 Emancipation Ave. (Blessing Stage) in Houston. The memorial will be open to the public Tuesday, September 29 through October 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Houston installment is made possible thanks to local rapper, activist and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth, who will give remarks at the event. Other speakers will include Mayor Sylvester Turner, Ramon Manning, board chairman, Emancipation Park Conservancy, Emily Clarke, Dallas exhibit organizer and DeRonica Horn, Houston exhibit organizer.

(Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)



“It is fitting that this exhibit will have a temporary home at Emancipation Park for the community to experience,” said Manning, board chairman, Emancipation Park Conservancy. “Amidst the racial unrest and challenges being faced in the African American community, this exhibit provides an opportunity to honor lives lost and start an open dialogue surrounding peaceful social reform in our country.”

This event is open to the public to honor the lives of those taken by racial injustice. Social distancing measures will be practiced. Please wear a mask.

To learn more about the memorial, visit www.saytheirnamesmemorials.com. Follow the memorial on Instagram at @saytheirnamesmemorial.

EVENT SCHEDULE | MONDAY, SEPT. 28, 2020

5:00 p.m. Sylvester Turner, Mayor, City of Houston

5:05 p.m. Trae the Truth

5:08 p.m. Ramon Manning, Board Chairman, Emancipation Park Conservancy

5:12 p.m. Emily Clarke, Exhibit Organizer, Dallas

5:16 p.m. DeRonica Horn, Exhibit Organizer, Houston

5:19 p.m. Closing remarks and official group photo

5:20 p.m. End of program. Tour of exhibit begins with speakers and media (10 mins.)