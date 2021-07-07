Mayor Turner announces $30,000 in prizes for Liftoff Houston Start-Up Business Plan Competition

HOUSTON (KIAH) Wednesday afternoon at 1p.m., Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to announce the 2021 launch and eligibility details for Liftoff Houston.

The City of Houston’s annual business plan competition is sponsored by Capital One Bank and administered by the Houston Public Library (HPL) and the Office of Business Opportunity (OBO) to get businesses launched in Houston.

Liftoff Houston winners in three categories

  • Service
  • Product
  • Innovation

Each category will each receive $10,000 in seed money from Capital One Bank. The program also includes an Educational Pathway, which provides business education opportunities to all interested.

