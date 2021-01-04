Mayor Turner announces impact of Houston’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is pleased with the response from the Houston Health Department for establishing the City’s first COVID-19 vaccination site on Saturday.

“After a slow start and some technical issues, the Health Department vaccinated more people than initially planned. Clinic staff vaccinated 1,008 people in one day at the first Houston vaccination clinic. In the coming days and weeks, there will be more providers at various locations throughout the City,” said Mayor Turner.

The Houston Health Department held a second COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, January 3



While the Health Department has limited daily capacity to provide vaccines, Mayor Turner said the city will establish additional COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites in the near future.

The State of Texas’ Phase 1B distribution plan prioritizes people 65 and older and 16 and older who have at least one chronic medical condition, putting them at increased risk.

The Houston Health Department received the Moderna vaccine, and it is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the U.S. population under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization. Per CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Medical conditions placing people at high risk include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart conditions, solid organ transplantation, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Frontline healthcare workers are also eligible for vaccination as part of the Phase 1A distribution plan.

“Seven out of 10 people who die of COVID-19 are 65 and older. If you look in the line today, we see some of these folks, and I am grateful for that,” said Houston Health Department Director Stephen Williams.

Information about COVID-19 vaccines, including safety and efficacy, is available at the HoustonEmergency.org/covid19



