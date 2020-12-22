Mayor Turner will announce a major development between Houston Spaceport and Axiom Space

HOUSTON (CW39) Today at 3pm, Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce a new partnership between Houston Spaceport and Axiom Space. Houston Spaceport is the nation’s 10th commercially licensed Spaceport and will be home to the world’s first commercial space station builder, Axiom Space.
Axiom Space announced plans to create a 14-acre headquarters campus to train private astronauts and begin production of its Axiom Station—the world’s first free-flying, internationally available private space station that will serve as humanity’s central hub for research, manufacturing and commerce in low Earth orbit.
Joining the Mayor today are:
- Michael Suffredini, President and CEO, Axiom Space
- Mario Diaz, Director of Aviation, Houston Airports
- Bob Harvey, President & CEO, Greater Houston Partnership
- Bob Mitchell, President, Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership
