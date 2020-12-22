Mayor Turner will announce a major development between Houston Spaceport and Axiom Space

HOUSTON (CW39) This morning at 11am, the Texas Medical Center is hosting a briefing with President & CEO Bill McKeon and physician experts Dr. David Callender, M.D., President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System, Dr. Peter WT Pisters, M.D., President of MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Dr. David Persse, Chief Medical Officer of the Houston Health Department.

The briefing will provide an update on vaccine rollout across the Texas Medical Center as well as a city level perspective on the vaccine’s rollout.