Medical professional shares the importance of getting a mammogram

WACO, Texas – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many people are showing their support by wearing the color pink.

“I think it’s fabulous to see more pink in our community, and to see men wearing it in the importance of men can get involved too, you know?,” says Melissa Wilson, manager at Baylor Scott and White Breast Cancer Center.

Wilson shares the importance of getting screened.

“It’s a great time to remind women the importance of getting yearly mammograms, because it…..those mammograms every year that help us catch breast cancer as early as possible,” says Wilson.

Wilson says there has been an increase of women getting screened and detected early.

“So most women are comfortable talking about it, and most women are getting screened annually. And so, that early detection helps to save lives,” says Wilson.

Last year because of the pandemic, many doctor’s offices had to close their doors and have virtual doctor visits – which has been unfortunate for the Baylor Scott and White Breast Cancer Center.

“We’re starting to ramp back up. You know, we really are starting to get back to our normal volumes and people are realizing that, you know, cancer doesn’t stop because of a pandemic,” says Wilson.

Even though women can do self evaluations at home.

“Nothing replaces a mammogram because we want to catch breast cancer well before our lady will ever feel it,” says Wilson.