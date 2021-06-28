Meet Zane, the 2021 Gerber baby!

News

by: Sydney Kalich,

Posted: / Updated:

Gerber baby Zane (Credit: Gerber)

(NewsNation Now) — Meet the 2021 Gerber spokesbaby, Zane!

The 5-month-old captured Gerber’s hearts with his bubbly personality and infectious giggles.

“Zane is our little comedian – he loves to crack himself up and even wakes up laughing,” said Erin Kahin, Zane’s mother.

Gerber said Zane’s birth represents hope and perseverance.

“When I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 27 years old and a newly single woman, my doctors were unsure how the impact of chemotherapy, radiation and a double mastectomy would impact my ability to have children,” Kahin said. “After getting married to my husband over a year ago, we surprisingly conceived naturally and had a near perfect pregnancy. Our family continues to enjoy every moment and look at life with appreciation and a sense of humor.”

Zane is taking over the spokesbaby duties from 2020 spokesbaby Magnolia. Zane is also taking up more responsibilities as the first-ever Chief Growing Officer.

When he is not being the model spokesbaby, he enjoys laughing in his bouncer and bonding with his family dogs, Rexy and Liv.

The Kahin family won a $25,000 and free Gerber products for a year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Producer: Tyler Gibson 06252021 630-7am

Producer: Tyler Gibson 06252021 6-630am

Producer: Tyler Gibson 0628021 8am

Simone Biles is the GOAT - Hannah Trippett, Sharron Melton

Hour-by-Hour rain forecast - Star Harvey

Slow, Rainy, Monday commute - Hannah Trippett

Tropics - Tropical Storm Enrique - Adam Krueger

Rain on Satellite and Radar - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Flood advisory Monday at 715am - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE - Monday 06282021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

New All-time Weather Records - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

Excessive Heat Warning in California

Here's what's causing Monday rain - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE, Rain southwest of Harris County - Adam Krueger

OUTSIDE/ INSIDE: SOLAR ENERGY

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss