Melania Trump statue set on fire near her Slovenian hometown

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A picture taken on July 5, 2019, shows what conceptual artist Ales ‘Maxi’ Zupevc claims is the first ever monument of Melania Trump, set in the fields near town of Sevnica, the Slovenian hometown of the U.S. first lady. (Credit: JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images)

A wooden sculpture of first lady Melania Trump has been removed after it was set ablaze near her Slovenian hometown, the artist who commissioned it told CNN.

The statue, which was located near Sevnica, Slovenia, was torched on the night of the Fourth of July.

“I want to know why they did it,” said artist Brad Downey, who posted the removal of the statue on his Instagram page.

Downey said he asked locals not to distribute photos of the damaged sculpture to prevent it from becoming a “violent meme,” CNN reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump, his wife, Melania, and other family members during the Presidential Inaugural Parade on January 20, 2017, in Washington, (Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The statue, created in July 2019, depicts the first lady wearing a blue dress similar to the one designed by Ralph Lauren that she wore for President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

Downey previously told CNN the inspiration for the sculpture came from what he called the “anti-immigration narrative” in the U.S. Melania Trump is an immigrant herself, and Downey called it a “contradiction” that her husband, Donald Trump, has made anti-immigration policies a focus of his presidency.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Turner cancels in person Texas GOP convention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turner cancels in person Texas GOP convention"

‘Maskne’: Why your face is breaking out under your face mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Maskne’: Why your face is breaking out under your face mask"

How to prevent and treat ‘Maskne’

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to prevent and treat ‘Maskne’"

Little Joe Tests Positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Joe Tests Positive for COVID-19"

Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 1 of 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 1 of 3"

Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 2 of 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 2 of 3"

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular