Memorial City will soon see red, white and green

HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re going to be in the Memorial City area on Friday, November 13th, you may notice a new bright shine on the tops of all the buildings, that’s because the district will blast 3.5 million lights at the top of its 22 structures to officially kick off the holiday season.





WHEN: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

7:00 p.m. (Lights will be turning on around 7:04)



WHERE: Memorial City Mall West Parking Lot

Located off Gessner Rd. near American Girl, and South of the Gessner Sky Bridge

Memorial City’s Holiday Lights Countdown will also be streamed on Memorial City’s Facebook page, where the community can watch live as Santa Claus magically turns on the lights across Memorial City.