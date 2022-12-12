HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.

So how do you cope? How do you recognize the signs of mental health problems? How do you get help? And what do you do if you’re alone for the holidays and are feeling lost? All of these questions come up during the holidays. And there is help out there for everyone.

CW39’s Sharron Melton talks with Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale, Director of McLean OCD Institute Houston, about how to get help for your Mental Health, during this holiday season.