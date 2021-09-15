METRO Houston services resume Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Harris County Public Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites at Dick Graves Park and Bear Creek have reopen following what was Tropical Storm Nicholas. Harris County Judge, Lina Hidalgo is also extending the $100 cash card incentive for people who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to September 30th, 2021. Harris county residents who receive their first dose of the vaccine from any provider in Harris County can fill out the online form to see if they’re eligible for the $100 virtual cash card by text or email. For more information on applying to the vaccination incentive program visit Readyharris.org.

Vaccines through Harris County Public Health are free and do not require insurance or immigration status. No appointments are required, but residents can make one at vacstrac.hctx.net. Below is a list of weekly sites for covid-19 vaccines: