Metro’s New Bus & Route

HOUSTON (CW39) — Need a ride? You’re in luck! the Post Oak Blvd METRORapid Silver Line expansion project is done and ready to ride. The $177.5 million bus rapid transit project took over 4 years to complete. The 5-mile bus route runs every 10 minutes from 5am-midnight with 10 stops along Post Oak Blvd from the transit center on Westpark Drive to the Transit Center at Katy Road on the North Side. Oh, and don’t worry about getting stuck in traffic on these buses, they drive on dedicated, bus-only lanes to move through traffic faster. The bus cost $1.25 to ride and you can pay via the RideMetro app or at a kiosk located on the platforms.

The METRORapid Silver Line is the first of several planned METRORapid routes. The next phase of the overall $7.5 billion dollar project calls for 75 miles of service including a direct connection from downtown Houston to George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Shannon LaNier was live all morning providing several sneak peeks into the new Silver Line bus as well as what they are doing to protect drivers and riders from covid-19. See additional safety enhancements and videos below…

METRO Covid-19 Safety Enhancements Include:

Requiring passengers to mask up to ride

Cleaning and disinfecting vehicles and surfaces more frequently

Installing protective plastic shields on all vehicles

Encouraging social distancing with a 50 percent reduction in seating capacity

Installing hand sanitizer stations on all vehicles.