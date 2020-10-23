Gov. Abbott: Mexico to fulfill water delivery obligations

HOUSTON (CW39) — Governor Greg Abbott announced that Mexico will fulfill its obligations to Texas under the Utilization of Waters of the Colorado and Tijuana Rivers and of the Rio Grande or 1944 Water Treaty, signed on Feb. 3, 1944. The Treaty obligates Mexico to deliver to United States 1,750,000 acre-feet of water over a five-year cycle.

The current cycle began on Oct. 25, 2015 and will end on Oct. 24. Water deliveries under the 1944 Water Treaty are vital for irrigating crops, supplying water to municipalities, and conducting mining and industrial operations along the Rio Grande in Texas.

Officials signed an agreement — referred to as a Minute under the 1944 Treaty — for Mexico to meet its Treaty obligations before the end of the cycle. Under the terms of the Minute, Mexico will transfer to the United States an amount of Mexican water stored in Amistad and Flacon International Reservoirs necessary to meet 1944 Water Treaty obligations.

“This agreement helps ensure that water obligations will be met before the end of this cycle, providing a much-needed resource to communities in the region,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “This water is essential for Texans along the Rio Grande to grow crops, provide food, and support local municipalities and businesses. Thank you to TCEQ and Secretary Pompeo for working diligently with Mexican officials to secure this agreement and fulfill the terms of the treaty.”