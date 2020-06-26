Michigan candidate’s daughters beg voters not to pick him

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan House of Representatives candidate is getting a lot of attention in the state and across the country — but it’s not his campaign that’s generating buzz.

Rather, it’s the plea from his own children asking people not to vote for him.

At 52, Robert Regan is making his third attempt at winning the 73rd District seat to represent northern Kent County in the state House. He is proudly conservative, opposes the policies of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, believes Black Lives Matter is destructive and antifa exists as an organization, and he was among a handful of people burning their absentee ballot applications at a demonstration two weeks ago.

He also wants Michigan to make English its official language and he opposes easing immigration restrictions.

“I was asked to lead the West Michigan Trump Republican convoy to Lansing on April 15 just to push back against the governor,” Regan boasted.

His campaign on social media extols his commitment to family, with pictures of his three daughters and a son.

But his daughters are not supportive of that campaign.

“My daughters Stephanie Regan and Natalie Regan … both sent out tweets and I think it said something to the effect of, ‘For the love of God, don’t vote my dad,’” Regan said.

The tweet posted Wednesday by Stephanie Regan reads: “if you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone.”

if you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone — STEPH (@streeganz) June 23, 2020

“This tweet is now up to almost 200,000 likes and 32,000 retweets,” Robert Regan said. “This thing has absolutely gone viral. I’ve had newspapers in DC contact me, MIRS in Lansing,”

He said he has heard from some nationally known political news sources and some conservative talks shows.

“Did it hurt me seeing that tweet? Of course it did. I’m the father, I’m human, you feel things like that, but one of the things I did with my children, all four of them, I said always focus on the truth,” Regan said. “I’m really excited that they thought they had a solid enough relationship with me where they could dis me on social media and know that I’m not going to disown them.”

He said he is proud they are speaking their minds and standing up for what they believe in.

“Then when they go off to college, quite frankly they get involved with these Marxist/socialist universities and they start getting indoctrinated with things that are completely polar opposite from where you raised them,” Regan said.

Regan was divorced in 2014. His 20- and 22-year-old daughters live in Utah and Arizona.

WOODTV reached out to the daughters, who have recently posted that they are deluged with responses, but did not hear back Thursday.