Michigan man carries flag for Samoa as Tokyo Olympics begin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan man was front and center at the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics Friday.

Alex Rose carried the flag for Samoa during the parade of nations.

Though he’s an American, he throws discus for his father’s native country.

The Samoan team had only 11 athletes qualify for the Games and in the end, three of them were prohibited from going due to coronavirus concerns because they live on the Pacific island nation.

Rose also competed in the Olympics in Rio. With four more years of experience, he’s got a better shot now at winning a medal. If he does it, he’ll be the first athlete to ever win a medal for Samoa during the Summer Olympics.

“I definitely think I’m more prepared now,” Rose previously told News 8 sports director Jack Doles. “I’ve been in the ring against a lot of these big guys who are at that level where they’re competing medals — and now I’m one of them. I truly think I have the opportunity to make history here in that I have an honest-to-God chance of competing for a medal.”

