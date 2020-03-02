Mild Monday, Wet Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mild temperatures will persist through the middle of the week, when a storm system will move in from the west. It will be a rainy Wednesday, with areas north of Brenham to Livingston getting the highest amounts, maybe even close to 2 inches.

Accumulations south of I-10 will generally be around 0.5 inches. There is just a slight threat of hail and gusty winds on Wednesday, but the overall risk seems to be fairly low. Highs should still be in the 70s, with lows falling to the 50s at night, as cooler, drier air arrives.

Thursday and Friday look amazing