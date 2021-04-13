Missing 11-year-old Pasco girl found at Tampa man’s home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Popular

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Pasco County was found safe Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Montana Breseman after she disappeared from her school Monday morning.

Surveillance video showed Breseman getting into a car with two people at a 7-Eleven store in New Port Richey at about 12:20 p.m. Monday. They were identified as 19-year-old Reginald Clark and a 17-year-old boy. Detectives believe Clark and the teen met Breseman on social media. They were both arrested for interference with child custody, a felony.

Officials said the girl was found at the Tampa home of  22-year-old  Luis Alberto Encarnacion, a man who she “perceived as her boyfriend.” Charges against Encarnacion are pending, authorities said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE NEW CW39 APP

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss