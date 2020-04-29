FOUND SAFE: 9-year-old southeast Houston boy Hayden Hollinshed-Ford

4/29/2020 2pm — Hayden, 9, was found safe and sound.

4/29/2020 10am — He was last seen this morning this morning. Now police are scouring the boy’s neighborhood for any sign of him.

Hayden Hollinshed-Fort’s grandmother reported him missing after he was last seen taking out the trash this morning. That was around 7:45 and 8am at an address in the 5600 block of Elm Spring and Selinsky.

Hayden is 5 feet tall and weighs 70 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, black tennis and a light blue Spider-man raincoat.

Anyone with information on Hayden’s whereabouts, is asked to call Houston Police Department Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Houston Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.