Missing for days, have you seen me?

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Sheriff’s Office and concerned friends and family are hoping you can help them locate Calvin Rashall.

According to the family, Calvin Rashall, has been missing for 8 days and was last seen on December 10th in the West Chase area. Calvin is 20 years old, but functions cognitively and socially at about the level of a 14-year old because he is on the autism spectrum and his birth mother was a drug user.

He is bipolar, and does not have his meds. Based on prior history, he is a suicide risk after being off his meds.

Calvin is 6’ tall, 275 pounds. Biracial – black/white. He is big, but not aggressive. He can be very chatty and does not read as autistic upon casual interaction.

If you have any information on this missing person you are asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.

