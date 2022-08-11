Peggy Yarborough (Conroe Police Department)

CONROE, Texas (CW39) — Police have activated a silver alert for a missing 74-year-old Conroe woman who was last seen Thursday morning.

Peggy Yarborough was last seen at 690 South Loop 336 West at around 10 a.m. Thursday when she was dropped off for a medical appointment, Conroe police said.

She was last seen wearing a white and orange shirt with blue jean shorts, using a walker and carrying a pink backpack. Yarborough has stitches above her right eye and a black eye from a recent fall.

Yarborough is 5-foot-1 and approximately 147 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She takes numerous medications daily for various medical conditions and has been diagnosed with unspecified dementia without behavioral disturbance or schizoaffective disorder.

If you have any information or see Yarborough, please contact the Conroe Police Department at (936) 522- 3200.