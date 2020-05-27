Mississippi officer placed on leave after video of confrontation surfaces

News

by: Cianna Reeves and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced on social media of him in a physical confrontation with a man.

In the video, the officer has his hands around the neck of a shirtless man as he is being pushed up against his car.

The incident took place in Jackson, Mississippi around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

According to Chief James Davis, internal affairs has launched an investigation into the matter.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba released the following statement:

“After being made aware of a video that has surfaced of a Jackson police officer in confrontation with an individual, the officer involved has been placed under administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation. This administration is clear that we are trying to build an approach to public safety that is about trust, collaboration, and intergrity. Any actions that do not reflect those principles have no place in the City of Jackson.”

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Governor Abbott says water parks can open May 29th 8A live shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Abbott says water parks can open May 29th 8A live shot"

Congrats Grads: Stafford High School celebrates senior class with digital billboards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congrats Grads: Stafford High School celebrates senior class with digital billboards"

Six Flags reservation video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Six Flags reservation video"

Macy’s reopens in Houston area for both in-store shopping and curbside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy’s reopens in Houston area for both in-store shopping and curbside"

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man Dies In Police Custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man Dies In Police Custody"

Minneapolis Mayor Reacts About Man Killed In Police Custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minneapolis Mayor Reacts About Man Killed In Police Custody"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular