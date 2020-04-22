POLL: MLB Red Sox penalty marginal compared to Astros

Major League Commissioner Rob Manfred has handed down the executive decision, concluding the investigation into the Red Sox sign-stealing, cheating during the 2018 World Series.

They’ve decided to suspend Boston Red Sox video replay system operator, JT Watkins, without pay for one year and strip the team of its second round pick in the this year’s amature draft.

COMPLETE REPORT: Commissioner decision on Red Sox investigation

This, on Twitter by the Red Sox today:

The #RedSox today released the following statement from President & CEO Sam Kennedy in response to Major League Baseball’s report: pic.twitter.com/FLEMdwzgfI — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 22, 2020

Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was fired in January as part of the fallout from the Astros sign-stealing scandal, is suspended through the 2020 postseason but only for his previous conduct as Houston’s bench coach. Cora and former Astros player Carlos Beltran were the key individuals in a scheme to place a camera near Houston’s dugout and have players bang on a trash can to signal breaking pitchers. Cora left Houston after the 2017 season and managed the Red Sox to the 2018 title. ESPN

POLL: (FULL REPORT) @MLB announces @RedSox cheating penalty. Was the decision fair compared to the @Astros? Read it all and sound off: https://t.co/KTPYzrvXJ8 — CW39Houston (@CW39Houston) April 22, 2020

