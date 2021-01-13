MLK Day is the best time to buy a car

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are in the market to buy a new car then you’re in luck, because Martin Luther King Day is the best time to get a deal, according to a study done by iseecars.com.

The study also reveals, the beginning of the year proves to be the best time to find car deals with Presidents’ Day and the months of January and February earning the next three spots on the list.



They analyzed over 32 million used car sales and compared specific times of the year to determine if consumers would be able to find savings of at least 5 percent — amounting to over $1,100 off the price of the average used car. Additionally, according to iSeeCars the best used cars to buy based on reliability, value retention, and safety, which can be found here.



Here are the best times for Houston drivers to buy a used car:



1. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 39.2%

2. President’s Day 32.5%

3. January 28.7%

4. February 22.1%

5. New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day 20.5%



The study also includes:

Worst times to buy a used car

Best and Worst Holidays to Buy a Used Car



The full study can be found here.