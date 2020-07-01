Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
VIDEO
News
Local
Texas
Health
Sports
Politics
Newsfeed Now
National
Entertainment
Border Report
Top Stories
California woman who made racist remarks in video faces separate charge
Video
Top Stories
Mexican residents want stronger border restrictions on Americans as coronavirus cases rise
Video
What you need to know about bubonic plague, the disease behind ‘Black Death’
Video
Houston Mayor encouraging GOP to cancel “Super Spreader” event as COVID-19 has mutated
Video
Montgomery County seeing sharp increase of COVID-19 cases over July 4th holiday
Video
Traffic
Weather
Hurricane Season
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Morning Dose
Destination Texas
Watch today’s show!
Senior Send Off
Fitness Friday
Top Stories
California woman who made racist remarks in video faces separate charge
Video
Top Stories
Mexican residents want stronger border restrictions on Americans as coronavirus cases rise
Video
Top Stories
What you need to know about bubonic plague, the disease behind ‘Black Death’
Video
Houston Mayor encouraging GOP to cancel “Super Spreader” event as COVID-19 has mutated
Video
Dalai Lama turns 85, releases first album
Video
Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review
Shows
FREE COVID-19 Testing
School Districts
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Food Truck Friday
The Art Spot
Search
Search
Search
Money
COVID-19 causing nationwide coin shortage
Video
Can’t pay? Alternatives to paying your taxes this year – July 15th is Tax Day
Second stimulus check: Where we stand as July begins
Video
Check out these Fourth of July freebies, deals, and specials
TOP VIDEO
Showers, Hot & Humid
Video
Time to Pay Those Taxes
Video
Shannon LaNier Is Great Grandchild of Thomas Jefferson
Video
July 6th, 2020 COVID-19 testing
Video
Rainy start to our week
Video
Become A Virtual Big Brother Big Sister
Video
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Business
COVID-19 causing nationwide coin shortage
Video
Can’t pay? Alternatives to paying your taxes this year – July 15th is Tax Day
Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review
Get the most bang for your buck this 4th of July & support small businesses
Video
Apple to close 30 more stores across seven states
More Business Headlines
Small Business
COVID-19 causing nationwide coin shortage
Video
Can’t pay? Alternatives to paying your taxes this year – July 15th is Tax Day
Get the most bang for your buck this 4th of July & support small businesses
Video
How to celebrate 4th of July on a budget, support local small businesses
Video
AlliantGroup helping Small Businesses get financial help to survive
Video
More Small Business Headlines
LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL
TEXAS COVID-19 CASES
Rainy start to our week
Rainy start to our week
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
Luv Ya Red, White & BLUE! BBQing with legendary Houston Oilers QB Dan Pastorini
Video
Get the most bang for your buck this 4th of July & support small businesses
Video
Fireworks sales are booming for the Fourth of July amid COVID-19
Video
Escape reality with animatronic ‘Dragons’ at the Houston Zoo
Video
Margaritaville Opens First Resort in Texas
Video
Safely shop, support local, and save big at the DASH Summer Sale
Video
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston needs mentors for 700 minority “Littles”
Video