HOUSTON (KIAH) Time to play! Tonight’s estimated jackpot is $401 million.
Here are few things to keep in mind when playing tonight that are on the Texas Lottery website:
- In the case of discrepancy between these numbers and the official drawing results, the official drawing results will prevail. View the Webcast of the official drawings.
- Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.
- A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements.
- You must be 18-years-old to purchase a lottery ticket.