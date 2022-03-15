HOUSTON (KIAH) Four Seasons Hotel Houston has introduced its Lifestyle Membership program, allowing guests to fully experience the Four Seasons lifestyle, with priority access to the Hotel’s amenities, including exclusive services and events.

A limited number of coveted memberships will be on offer, providing Houstonians with elite access to one of the city’s most known addresses. Known as “Houston’s Downtown Destination”, Four Seasons is an urban resort, where business and leisure blend and people connect and come together. A culinary destination within one of America’s largest and most diverse cities, the Hotel is perfectly situated in the heart of Houston’s bustling downtown, just steps from major attractions and venues. Its unique entertainment and retail offerings are complemented by a resort-style pool deck, often home to dazzling parties and special events.

Memberships include:

Priority access to Bandista, an intimate modern-day speakeasy that dazzles with a decadent Latin vibe, rare spirits, and redefined cocktails;​ and preferred dining reservations​ at Chef Richard Sandoval’s Pan-Latin steakhouse Toro Toro

Preferred reservations at Bayou & Bottle, which features over 200 whiskies from around the world, including preferred member pricing for Bourbon Locker Rental Program, and complimentary mid-week entertainment in the Topgolf Swing Suites​

​Year-round use of resort-style pool​, an oasis set high above downtown, as well as use of Hotel’s state-of-the-art fitness center​; and a 20% discount on treatments​ at The Spa

15% discount on all of the Hotel’s newly-transformed rooms and suites​ and a one category upgrade on all stays​

Exclusive members-only experiences and first-looks and first-books to hotel programming and events​

24-hour Four Seasons Concierge service​, for top recommendations, hard-to-get reservations, and ticket purchases around the city

Complimentary use of meeting rooms or private dining rooms for social events​

Complimentary valet parking for any visit to Hotel​



As we complete our multi-year transformation, our guests have been truly amazed with what we’ve created here. Tom Segesta, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Many of our local guests have shared with us a desire to spend more time at the Hotel, enjoying all there is to offer, while connecting with each other right in the heart of downtown. This lifestyle membership allows guests to fully experience the Four Seasons lifestyle whenever and however often they choose.”



Lifestyle memberships are priced at $3,500 annually for individuals or $6,000 for couples, following a one-time initiation fee of $1,000​. A portion of annual dues will benefit Camp H-Town. For additional information or to become a member, please e-mail or call (713) 652-6256.

