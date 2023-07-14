HOUSTON (KIAH) – NAACP Houston will host a workshop with classes and training for potential new homeowners and young grads on how to be responsible homeowners and manage their credit. The in-person event also targets college students on how to begin their journey toward generational wealth.

To tell us more details about the workshop, Belinda Everette (above), Chair of NAACP Housing committee and Advocacy stopped by the CW Studios to preview the event and discuss the knowledge attendees will take with them, like financial management and the impact it has on the rest of their life.

Superstar 50 Cent is endorsing the event to encourage learning and attendance at the Homes for Houston. Here’s a look at his PSA: