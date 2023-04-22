HOUSTON (KIAH) — Earth Day is celebrated every year to help protect the environment and in support of that, CenterPoint Energy employees will be involved with service and sustainability projects for Earth Day.

CenterPoint Energy is dedicated to preserving our environment and encouraging our communities to engage in sustainable practices. These projects demonstrate our commitment to taking actions that help build a cleaner future for all our stakeholders and that will provide environmental benefits for years to come. Chief Executive Officer of CenterPoint Energy, Dave Lesar

Houston CenterPoint Energy employees will join the city of Houston in front of City Hall for activities, displays, food, information and booths that’ll highlight city initiatives to pave the way for a greener Houston.

Here’s a list of a few of those activities leading up to Earth Day:

Representatives will share CenterPoint Energy’s fleet electrification and electric vehicle charging experience on a panel

Host a tree giveaway in partnership with the Houston Parks and Recreation Department and Trees for Houston.

CenterPoint Energy booths will have information on energy efficient programs and employees will highlight the company’s Ford F-150 Lightning trucks.

Sharing information on Houston’s METRO deployment of 20 electric buses

Rental car charging projects will be at both Houston airports

The electrification of 10 HISD district buses

President and Chief Operating Officer of CenterPoint Energy Jason Wells said, “The spirit of volunteerism is alive and thriving at CenterPoint Energy and we are proud of our employees’ dedication to enhancing the vitality of our communities through their participation in these impactful projects. This spirit lives on year-round at the company. In 2022, our employees gave more than 86,000 volunteer hours and the CenterPoint Energy Foundation donated more than $16 million to support nonprofit organizations and charitable causes where we live and work.”

Employees from Minneapolis and Lake Charles will also be partnering with other green organizations such as Great River Greening and The Nature Conservancy.