HOUSTON (CW39) Something all things digital is coming to the Galleria. Capital One Cafés are at a number of national locations and offer services by what could be called ‘bank-aristas.’ The concept if for you relax and refuel for your financial well-being. You also don’t have to be a customer to benefit from the services offered in the banking space.

Food, beverages and comfy spaces are that they’re offering. A place where you can also bank and ask questions, get answers and connect your devices if necessary. They also offer on-the-house Wi-Fi, handcrafted Peet’s® beverages and local pastries in hand.

Special offers include Capital One cardholders get 50% off Peet’s®. You will also be able to enjoy handcrafted beverages everyday and extended hours and ATMs.

BEST ENTRANCE

Yellow Parking Garage; Located at: 5061 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

LOCATION IN MALL

Level 2, Galleria Financial Center

TRAVEL HERE

MORE INFO