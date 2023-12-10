HOUSTON (KIAH)–As you do your Christmas shopping, you may notice that many retailers offer ‘Buy now, pay later’ options such as Klarna and Affirm, just to name a few.
It may seem like a convenient choice to not pay so much all at once, but if you’re not careful, those payments can catch up to you. According to Adobe Analytics, BNPL purchases reached a high of 43% from last year. In fact, the record BNPL purchases reached $12.4 billion in online spending.
Here’s what you should be aware of if you decide to finance your purchases:
- If you owe huge amounts of money on other bills, consider paying those off first before considering financing other purchases.
- Taking on too many purchases can cause consumers to rack up major debt.
- If you miss a payment on a BNPL loan, you can take a hard hit to your credit score.
- Most BNPL payments don’t report tradelines to bureaus.