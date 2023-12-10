HOUSTON (KIAH)–As you do your Christmas shopping, you may notice that many retailers offer ‘Buy now, pay later’ options such as Klarna and Affirm, just to name a few.

It may seem like a convenient choice to not pay so much all at once, but if you’re not careful, those payments can catch up to you. According to Adobe Analytics, BNPL purchases reached a high of 43% from last year. In fact, the record BNPL purchases reached $12.4 billion in online spending.

Here’s what you should be aware of if you decide to finance your purchases:

If you owe huge amounts of money on other bills, consider paying those off first before considering financing other purchases.

Taking on too many purchases can cause consumers to rack up major debt.

If you miss a payment on a BNPL loan, you can take a hard hit to your credit score.

Most BNPL payments don’t report tradelines to bureaus.