HOUSTON (KIAH) — The deadline to file your income taxes is Tuesday, and that means tax preparation services will be swamped over the next six days.

For the seventh year now, the University of Houston-Downtown is offering to do your taxes for free. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program utilizes UHD students pursuing careers in accounting and other tax-related fields as a volunteer labor force.

Program coordinator Dr. Cynthia Lloyd says, while she’s trained dozens of students, only four handle the bulk of the workload. But even with that small staff, Lloyd estimates that VITA has helped more than 5,600 people file their taxes over the past seven years.

“It brings you joy,” she said. “You’re very tired, sometimes worn out at the end of the day, because we’re helping so many people with a skeleton crew so to speak. But at the same time, it’s very rewarding for us.” Program coordinator Dr. Cynthia Lloyd

VITA used to have an office on the UHD campus where people could bring in their tax forms for in-person assistance. The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered that office, but the tax assistance is still available online for people unable to pay for tax preparation, or for those who are unfamiliar with the complex process.

Lloyd says VITA comes with added benefits as well. She says her clients gain knowledge of technology and their personal finances. As for the student-volunteers, they get valuable experience. “I’m amazed and overjoyed, because most of my students who have participated, and students who have participated in other programs before this program, have told great stories about their career path,” Lloyd said.

She admits students, like anyone trying to navigate the complicated tax preparation process, can make errors. But the VITA program is Internal Revenue Service-endorsed, which means you likely won’t be penalized for those errors.

“Obviously we make mistakes on occasion, but those aren’t mistakes that are deliberate,” Lloyd said. “Those are things that the students learn from. And they learn — because they’re somewhat deputized, if you will, by the IRS, because the IRS has invited us to join their program.”