HOUSTON (KIAH) If you need help meeting the tax deadline, you have an opportunity to meet directly with the IRS this Saturday in Houston.

The Houston TAC at 8701 S. Gessner near the Southwest Freeway, is following Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines for COVID-19 and it is mandatory for people to wear face masks and social distance at this event.

Taxpayers with a question about a tax bill or needing help resolving a tax problem, will receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in these services. If these employees are not available, they will receive a referral for these services. Foreign language interpreters will also be available.

Tax help for the disabled

The IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date for Deaf or Hard of Hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services. The following services will be available:

“With just a few days until the 2021 tax return filing deadline, the IRS TAC will be open on Saturday to help taxpayers who need face-to-face help but can’t get away from work on weekdays,” said IRS Spokesperson Michael Devine. “While appointments are required for help during the week, on April 9 people can just walk in for assistance.”

IRS Free File

No tax return preparation will be available at the IRS TAC. Any individual or family earning $73,000 or less in 2021 can use tax software through IRS Free File at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish. Free help preparing tax returns is available at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites in Houston. The income limit for VITA/TCE assistance is $58,000. To find the closest free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887. To find an AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669.

Come prepared

People should check IRS Face-to-Face Saturday Help before traveling to the office to ensure it will be open. Individuals visiting a TAC need to bring the following:

Current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards and/or ITINs for spouse and dependents

Any IRS letters or notices received and requested documents

Bank account information for direct deposit of payments or refunds

More information: