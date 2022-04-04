HOUSTON (CW39) Have your taxes done for FREE in Houston. Professional free tax services at the Baker Ripley tax center for example, offers quality services for our families and individuals. Anyone earning up to $58,000 may take advantage of the special offer by local tax preparers.

The Neighborhood Tax Center at 6484-6498 High Star Dr, Houston, TX 77074 opens early until 5:00 p.m.. However, an appointment is required for services. The phone number is (713) 771-7510.

Here is a link to get free tax prep help.