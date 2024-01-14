HARRIS COUNTY – January is National Poverty Awareness Month. This month-long initiative raises awareness and calls attention to the growth of poverty in America.

In Harris County, 16.5% of the residents live in poverty; and in Houston, that percentage goes up to 20.7%.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The question is: What’s being done about poverty in our area?

To gives us answers, Cynthia Colbert, President and CEO of Catholic Charities, stopped by the CW39 Houston Studios to discuss how their organization is working to stop the generational cycle of poverty and help low-income families on the road to self-sufficiency.