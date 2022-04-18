HOUSTON (KIAH) The last day to file taxes has arrived. The question on everyone’s mind is when will tax refunds arrive?

According to the IRS, one out of 10 tax refunds will be issued in less than 21 days. If it’s been more than 21 days since a tax return is E-filed – or more than six weeks since mailing a Return, taxpayers can call a Tax Help Hotline at 1-800-829-1040 to talk to a representative.

For future reference, filing electronically is the best way to ensure you do not make mistakes. The IRS offers options to file through IRS Free Files or other free and payable E-file service providers.

To receive the child tax credit or a stimulus check you did not receive you must file your tax return. If your 2020 tax return is still pending, you do not need to wait in order to file your 2021 taxes.

According to the IRS, those with unprocessed 2020 tax returns, should enter zero dollars for last year’s Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) on their 2021 tax return when electronically filing.