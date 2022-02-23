HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston has been a red-hot residential real estate market and a seller’s market being there is low inventory, However, one group has had the lowest numbers in buying homes in Houston over the last two years. Limited inventory has led to recent signs of cooling off and finding a home remains challenging for many buyers. Big competition and even bigger price points have made it especially difficult for young, first-time homebuyers to make a purchase.

Unique, pandemic factors

It’s generational. Baby boomers, born between 1946-1964, totaling around 70 million Americans—are increasingly choosing to age in place as they reach retirement.

At the same time, the millennial generation, born between 1981-1996, are now America’s largest generational cohort buying a first or second home. Both generations together as a strong economic force, mean that more buyers are competing for fewer homes. Freddie Mac estimated last year that the U.S. needs 3.8 million more homes to meet current demand.

Young buyers have made progress in homeownership in recent years despite economic hardships. The homeownership rate for adults <25 reached 25.7% in 2020. The Great Recession reduced the share of adults under 25 who owned, and that figure remained higher throughout the 2010s than it had been in the 1980s and 1990s.

The analysis found that 3.5% of all conventional home purchase loans in the Houston metro area were for homebuyers under the age of 25. Out of all large U.S. metros, Houston had the 20th smallest percentage of under-25 homebuyers in 2020.

Here is a summary of the data for the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area:

Under-25 share of home purchase loans: 3.5%

3.5% Total under-25 home purchase loans: 2,599

2,599 Median loan amount: $185,000

$185,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 95.0%

95.0% Median interest rate: 3.25%

Statistics across the United States for <25:

Under-25 share of home purchase loans: 4.6%

4.6% Total under-25 home purchase loans: 161,520

161,520 Median loan amount: $165,000

$165,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 95.0%

95.0% Median interest rate: 3.25%

For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results, you can find the original report on Inspection Support Network’s website: https://www.inspectionsupport.com/resources/cities-with-the-most-homebuyers-under-25/